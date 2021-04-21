Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.66

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several brokerages have commented on GNGBY. SEB Equities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Getinge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

About Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

