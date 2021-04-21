Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €115.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of GXI opened at €88.40 ($104.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €85.28 and a 200 day moving average of €90.11. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €66.70 ($78.47) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

