Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $479.41

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 479.41 ($6.26) and traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,096 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

Get Genuit Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 468.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 506.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.