Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

GMAB opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

