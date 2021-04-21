General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $185.13. 7,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,671. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

