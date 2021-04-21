Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $13.01. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 6,420 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $562.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Insiders sold a total of 4,720,957 shares of company stock worth $49,616,520 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

