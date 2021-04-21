GCN Coin (GCN) Hits One Day Volume of $236.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $458,324.44 and approximately $236.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.55 or 0.00488207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

