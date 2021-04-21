GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $101.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,137.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $249,025.00. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

