Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

AAP opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.19. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.41 and a 52-week high of $198.52.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

