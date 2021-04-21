Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 259 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after buying an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $323.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.62. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $227.75 and a 12 month high of $325.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

