Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 219 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $443.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.75. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.01 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.