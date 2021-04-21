Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 176 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

