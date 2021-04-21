Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 144 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

