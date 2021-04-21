Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

