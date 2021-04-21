Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

