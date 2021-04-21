Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $259,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

