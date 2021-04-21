Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,701 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $148.28.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

