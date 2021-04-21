Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 819 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 819 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

LH opened at $260.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $145.61 and a twelve month high of $263.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

