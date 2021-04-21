GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading Up 2.8%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 3,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,410,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GAN by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,182,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in GAN by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in GAN by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

