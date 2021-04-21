GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

GME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,670,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 913.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in GameStop by 144.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 44,489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 191,498 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

