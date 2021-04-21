Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $275,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 140,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 438,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

