FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Raised by Piper Sandler

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $12.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.30.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $122.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $123.57. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.