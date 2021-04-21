FY2021 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of NBIX opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

