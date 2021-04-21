FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Increased by Analyst

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CEQP. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

