FY2021 Earnings Forecast for O-I Glass, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 290,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

