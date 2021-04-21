FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Down 12.3% This Week

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for approximately $84.28 or 0.00153517 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $64,520.27 and approximately $40,470.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.00277077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $559.66 or 0.01019394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00665971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,627.84 or 0.99501918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

