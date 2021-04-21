Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 181.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 81.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 181.3% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00004959 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $2.06 million and $6.34 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00275738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.96 or 0.01041207 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.83 or 0.00650707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,494.64 or 0.99801236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

