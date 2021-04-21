Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 4,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.