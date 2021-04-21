FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCEL. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

