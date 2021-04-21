Friendz (FDZ) Trading 31% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $85,880.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00068673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00093566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.01 or 0.00647238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

