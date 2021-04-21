Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.