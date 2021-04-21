Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$187.36.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$175.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.37. The stock has a market cap of C$33.44 billion and a PE ratio of 81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

