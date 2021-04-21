Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,342,000.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,141. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.