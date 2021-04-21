Foster Group Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,718,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.