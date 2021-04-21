Foster Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,295,877 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

