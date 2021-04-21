Foster Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 337.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,494 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,895,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,186,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,228,706 shares of company stock worth $111,494,796.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. 1,074,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,724,367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

