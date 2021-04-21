Foster Group Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.87. 33,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of -843.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

