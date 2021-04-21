Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $20.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 19.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. 3,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

