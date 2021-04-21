Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
