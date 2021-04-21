Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

