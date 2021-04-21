Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,833. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

