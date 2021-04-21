Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

FVRR stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.62. 691,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,176. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.47. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

