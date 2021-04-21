First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $172.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $148.44. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

