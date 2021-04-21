First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. 568,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

