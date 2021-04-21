First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $767.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $44.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $168,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $181,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,570 shares of company stock worth $1,486,520 over the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.