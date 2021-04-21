First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,435. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

