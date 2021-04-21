First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FGBI opened at $16.61 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

