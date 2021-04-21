First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 758,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 141,964 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

