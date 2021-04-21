First Command Bank Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Command Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.81. 15,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

