First Command Bank Sells 1,375 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. 120,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

