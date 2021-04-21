First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Reduced by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,716. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $61.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

